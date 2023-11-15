Govt. eyeing commission money in K-Rail project, says MP

November 15, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government’s current move on the semi high-speed SilverLine rail project is prompted by a desire to appropriate commission from the project, Hibi Eden, MP, has said. Addressing a protest meeting organised by a joint forum against the K-Rail project here on Wednesday, he said the project was not technically, financially and socially feasible, and that it would remain a dream.

For a State that is steeped in debt, a project like K-Rail was not viable, he said. The government was not giving a thought to the financial liabilities the project would bring about and its consequences for the State, he added.

Mr. Eden said the government had not offered a proper reply to questions raised about the project, which would see large swaths of land being acquired. The acquisition of land will also result in segregation of certain segments of the proposed rail line. In the light of events like the floods of 2018, the government must seriously consider the feasibility of such a move, the MP said.

Mr. Eden also said that the Minister for Railways had said in Parliament in answer to queries in August that at present, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project was the only sanctioned project of High Speed Rail in India. However, a semi high speed rail project from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod has been identified for development in Kerala by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), a joint venture company of the State government and the Ministry of Railways.

The protest march and meeting were organised by Anti-K-Rail SilverLine Janakiya Samithi in front of the railway administrative office.

The K-Rail project will virtually sabotage the development of the State. Though there are several projects that need to be considered for immediate implementation, the State government is focussing on the K-Rail project, Mr. Eden said.

Anti-K Rail Forum chairman M.P. Baburaj presided. Former MLA Joseph M. Puthussery, general convener S. Rajeevan, Prof. Kusumam Joseph, and INTUC State vice president V.P. George were among those who spoke.