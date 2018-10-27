Govt draws HC flak for poor state of Civil Line Road

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday criticised the State government for not repairing the potholed Kakkanad-Palarivattom Civil Line Road.

However, when a case, suo motu initiated based on a letter from Justice Devan Ramachandran highlighting the deplorable condition of the road, came up for hearing, the State Attorney assured the Bench that the repair work would be completed in six days. The Attorney told the court that the work had been on since October 24.

The court also directed the government to file a statement on the progress of the work after a week.

The court observed that the government should have a long-term vision while constructing roads. It should formulate practical guidelines to maintain roads properly. In fact, all roads in the State are in a bad condition. The government should have learnt lessons from its previous experiences.

The Attorney submitted that major road work was not undertaken due to the possible expansion of the Kochi Metro to Kakkanad by 2019. Now, potholes are being filled on priority basis.

The court asked the Attorney whether the contractor who undertook repair work could be made liable for the poor maintenance of roads.

In his letter, Justice Devan Ramachandran, who happened to travel through Civil Line Road, had brought its pathetic condition and the recent death of a motorist in an accident to the attention of Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

He said he had the misfortune to take the road from his residence at Palarivattom to Kakkanad. According to him, the stretch had huge potholes, some of which were large enough to accommodate vehicles of the size of an autorickshaw.

He said it was impossible to drive through the stretch. The condition of the road had been pathetic for the past six months. Therefore, the judge said, the attention of the court was now imperative, at least to save lives in the future.