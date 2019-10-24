Govt. directed to form task force for Kochi

Observing that the Kochi Corporation is incapable of tackling waterlogging and other issues such as clearing canals and drains on its own, the Kerala High Court directed the State government to constitute a special task force headed by the Ernakulam District Collector to tackle any emergency situation such as flooding.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the government to issue the order constituting the task force in 10 days.

The court ordered that the government order should also deal in detail about the funds available for the task force.

The task force should comprise Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary of the Local Self-Government Department and representatives of all stakeholders including KMRL, CIAL, KSEB, and KWA. The Ernakulam District Collector would be its convener, the judge ordered.

The court made it clear that it was up to the government to expand the task force by including more members if it wanted.

The court asked the Collector to begin the works of the task force immediately after the issuance of the order.

Advocate General Sudhakara Prasad submitted that the Chief Minister had stepped in and directed the District Collector to conduct Operation Breakthrough to remove flooding in the city. In fact, within three to four hours, waste and other garbage that blocked the flow of water in canals and drains had been removed. The court also appreciated Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan for his prompt intervention and also praised the commendable works done by the District Collector and other officials, including fire services personnel, for flushing out water in three to four hours from the city. But for the intervention of the Chief Minister, the situation would have been worse, the court observed. The court said that it had made certain observations on Tuesday to remind the State government that it had the power under the Kerala Municipalities Act to give directions to the Corporation to discharge its duties.

The court issued the directives when a petition seeking to clean the Thevara-Perandoor canal in the city came up for hearing.