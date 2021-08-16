Govt. departments regularised canal encroachments, says report

Kochi

16 August 2021 20:43 IST

‘Chilavannoor lake reclamation contributed significantly to flooding of Kochi city’

Various government departments have regularised the encroachment of canals of Kochi, thus contributing to flooding, blamed a report by the Irrigation Department.

A report on flood mitigation, prepared by the department and submitted to the State government and civic authorities the other day, pointed out that the Revenue Department regularised the encroachment at Kumaranasan Nagar in Punchathodu and fixed the boundary into the canal. This has led to the shrinkage of the width of the canal to about two metres from the original six metres. There are also other instances of legalising encroachments, which have in turn reduced the water-holding capacities of the canal system. The departments concerned have to take a relook into the issue and recapture the waterways, suggested the report prepared by a team led by R. Baji Chandran, Superintending Engineer, Minor Irrigation (Central Circle) Ernakulam.

The report warned that the canal system will disappear in near future and the flooding of the city during rainy season becomes inevitable if the issue is not addressed.

A 400-metre stretch of the Rameswaram Canal in West Kochi has vanished as it has been reclaimed and occupied.

Earlier, all the canals in West Kochi were navigable ones. However, they have been covered with concrete slabs and silted up, it pointed out.

Nearly 10 per cent of the water-spread area of Chilavannoor lake has been reclaimed, which has contributed significantly to the city flooding, the report noted.

The department had looked into the issues plaguing the 39 main canals which passed through the Kochi Corporation limits for the assessment. The study was conducted by a team of irrigation engineers by assessing data including history of each canal. Maps of the canal network were made and analysed in the process.

The study revealed that waste water, including septic tank drainages, were opened into the canal. The public was found using the canals for dumping waste. The unauthorised encroachments and covering the canals with RCC slabs had reduced the capacity of the canals and led to the cleaning of silt difficult, it was pointed out.