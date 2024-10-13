Govt. constitutes task force to deal with illegal recruitments abroad

In its bid to keep in check illegal recruitments for foreign jobs and visa frauds, the State government has constituted a task force for taking measures to prevent such activities.

The task force comprises Chief Executive Officer, NORKA Roots, the officials working under the Protectors of Emigrants at Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram and Superintendent of Police, NRI Cell as members. Besides, the government has also requested the law department to examine the scope of making legislation / legal framework to regulate recruitment agencies and involved in student migration.

The government, in its order passed after considering a representation of the Pravasi Legal Cell, said that the Union Ministry of External Affairs has been requested to take urgent action for effective and strict measures to curb the menace of innumerable recruitment scams related to foreign jobs, especially in the State. The State Police Chief, and Superintendent of Police, NRI Cell have been directed to initiate urgent action to strengthen the NRI Cell and to open a cyber cell exclusively for the NRI Cell.

Planning and Economic Affairs department has been requested to examine the scope of ensuring support from banks on item No. 12 of the suggestions made by Pravasi Legal Cell through the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) to monitor suspicious transactions related to recruitment fees and reporting such activities to the authorities, the order said.

The Pravasi Legal Cell in its representation suggested that the government should engage with the diaspora from the State to gather information on fraudulent activities and collaborate on initiatives to protect the interests of Malayalis living and working overseas. A regular updates should be provided on new fraud tactics to keep the public vigilant. It also said that a public verification system should be introduced, allowing individuals to check the credibility and registration status of recruitment agencies operating in the State. It also suggested setting up a compensation fund to assist victims of recruitment fraud and establishing counselling and support services for them to cope with the financial and emotional impact of fraud.

The cyber crime cell should be strengthened to identify and shut down fake websites, online advertisements, and social media profiles used for scams, the organisation said. The government had considered the organisation’s representation on a directive of the High Court.