Govt. comes up with summary report on Hema panel suggestions

It may be presented at a meeting of stakeholders of cinema industry today

It may be presented at a meeting of stakeholders of cinema industry today

Holding back the Justice K. Hema panel report on issues faced by women in Malayalam cinema, the government will present a summary report on the panel recommendations covering the proposal for enforcing the law to prevent sexual harassment at workplace in cinema sets, ban on engaging persons with criminal antecedents, and ensuring safe travel and boarding facilities for women.

It is likely to be presented at the meeting of stakeholders of Malayalam cinema to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The representatives of organisations of actors, technicians, producers and exhibitors, legal experts and those from the cultural sector and those from the State Commission for Women will attend the meeting convened by Saji Cherian, Minister for Culture.

The government had been holding back the original report citing privacy concerns of those who deposed before the panel. While some organisations had demanded the release of the report, some others suggested that the findings and the recommendations shall be made known. The demand became louder last week with an actor raising sexual exploitation charges against actor-director Vijay Babu.

The Hema panel’s suggestions to the producers not to engage those with criminal antecedents and provide safe travel for women in cinema attain significance in the wake of the alleged rape of a woman actor in a moving car in Kochi a few years ago. The use of vulgar language and words with double meanings in cinema sets shall be banned. Consumption of drugs and alcohol in sets shall not be allowed. Stern action shall be initiated against those maligning women from cinema on social media, the summary report notes.

It is understood to have not explicitly touched upon the issue of casting couch though the panel chairperson had earlier confirmed its prevalence in the Malayalam cinema.

While suggesting that no women shall be denied minimum remuneration, the report proposes equal wages for men and women in various spheres of movie-making. No person shall engage in any act to deny any other person opportunities in cinema. There shall be written contracts for engaging women actors and technicians.

Every cinema shall be registered with a cinema regulatory authority before its work is initiated. Adequate toilet facilities shall be provided for women .

The committee headed by Ms. Hema was formed to look into the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry following the actor rape case.