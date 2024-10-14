Govt. challenges in HC discharge of Surendran from bribery case

The State government on Monday filed a petition before the Kerala High Court challenging the order of Kasaragod Sessions Court discharging BJP State president K. Surendran and five other party workers in a bribery case registered in connection with the Manjeswaram Assembly election in 2021.

The prosecution case was that Mr. Surendran and five others had bribed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate K. Sundara with ₹2.5 lakh and a smart phone for withdrawing his candidacy in the constituency where Mr. Surendran had contested unsuccessfully. The police also alleged that the accused persons had threatened the BSP candidate.

According to the criminal revision petition filed by the State government, the order was illegal and against the materials produced by the prosecution. There was sufficient evidence/material to put the accused on trial. The finding of the sessions court that Mr. Sundara accepted the alleged bribe voluntarily is wrong and against the facts, the government contended.