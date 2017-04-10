Govt. aware of infrastructure issues at medical college: Minister

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja on Monday said the government was aware of the happenings at Government Medical College, Ernakulam.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said the death of medical student Shamna Thasneem last year and Jerin Michel recently had brought the focus back on lack of infrastructure at the institution.

Ms. Shylaja said criminal proceedings in the Shamna case were yet to be over. “The report provided by an expert team had pointed out a certain gap in the time of transferring the patient to a different treatment centre. These are legal aspects that need to be investigated and decided upon in the court of law,” she said.

The government had released ₹1 crore for the immediate purchase of equipment last year. The government had also sanctioned a package of ₹360 crore through the KIIFB venture to upgrade facilities at the medical college.

The Minister said the controversies surrounding the medical college could not be taken lightly. “The fact that such controversies benefit the private sector too cannot be disregarded,” she added.