Govt. awaiting aid from Ministry of Jalshakti for setting up sewer lines

March 16, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board has sought the support of Union Ministry of Jal Shakti for setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) and sewer lines at Muttar, Perandoor, Vennala, and Elamkulam at a total cost of around ₹1,423 crore.

The board has sought the assistance from the National River Conservation Directorate under the plan to rejuvenate the polluted river stretches in the country. The Ministry had asked States to submit appropriate proposals for pollution abatement of selected river stretches.

As per the proposal submitted by the board under the rejuvenation of the Periyar River, sewer lines are proposed at Muttar, Perandoor, Vennala, and Elamkulam. The assistance sought for the facility at Vennala is about ₹499 crore. The cost estimated for other sites include Muttar (₹324.28 cr.); Perandoor (₹232.68 cr.); and Elamkulam (₹367.6 cr.). The Department of Environment had asked the board to submit the detailed project reports before the Ministry for funding.

The Periyar River comes under priority V of the polluted stretches identified in the country. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the monitoring locations under priority V river stretches have a biological oxygen demand between 3-6 mg/l.

The detailed project reports were prepared by the Centre for Urbanisation, Buildings and Environment at IIT Madras as per the request of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. under the canal rejuvenation project. KMRL had been entrusted with the work on the development of the Edappally and Thevara-Perandoor canals along with the Chilavannoor canal.

It was proposed to install sanitary sewer lines and STPs along with other activities at Elamkulam, Vennala, Perandoor, and Muttar. A report prepared by the Environment Department had stated that the implementation of these projects is expected to resolve the pollution in Edappally canal.