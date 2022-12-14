Govt. asks PWD Chief Engineer to prepare report on M.G. Road drains

December 14, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has asked the Chief Engineer of the Public Works department (PWD) to prepare an investigation report on drains on M.G. Road and released ₹3 lakh for the purpose.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas released the funds on a request from Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The Kochi Corporation had sought the support of the State government to address the issue of waterlogging on MG Road. Mr. Anilkumar met Mr. Riyas and sought the government’s intervention for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the reconstruction of drains in the area, said a communication.

The civic body had cleaned up the drains on the road, which is owned by the PWD following severe flooding in the area. Though the cleaning of drains had eased the flood situation to some extent, the work had caused hardship to pedestrians and motorists as a large number of aged slabs and tiles were damaged, according to the Corporation.

A DPR needs to be prepared on maintaining drains and ensuring the free flow of floodwaters. Facilities for draining away rainwater that gets accumulated on roads also need to be set up on MG Road. The report can be prepared only after conducting a detailed investigation by taking into account the topography of the region, according to civic officials.

Several inlets into the drains from the road were blocked after the construction and road works following the Kochi metro project. The elevated floor level and wrong slope of some canals had prevented the flow of water into the Kochi backwaters, pointed out the communication from the Mayor.

