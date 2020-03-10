Govt. asked to take overRAY project from Corpn.

KOCHI

10 March 2020 21:22 IST

SHRC orders construction of apartments for 398 landless families

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the government to undertake the construction of apartments for 398 landless families under the Rajiv Awaz Yojana (RAY) as the Kochi Corporation was not able to complete the work after launching the scheme in 2014.

SHRC Chairman Antony Dominic in an order asked the Principal Secretary of Local Self-Government Department to intervene in the issue without delay.

The plan was to construct two towers for the 398 families. Each tower was allocated ₹17.25 crore. The construction work reached a halt after completing the first floor when the project cost exceeded the initial estimate. A report submitted by the Corporation Secretary before the commission stated that the proposal for meeting the additional expenditure was pending before the city council.

Jaifin Karim, a resident of Fort Kochi and the petitioner, had blamed the Corporation for the delay in completing the project. An official release issued by the commission quoting its chief said that the views expressed by the petitioner that the delay on the part of the officials in ensuring the timely completion of the project cannot be ignored.