Govt appeals against bail for hotelier

KOCHI

The State government has moved the Kerala High Court to cancel the bail granted to hotelier Roy J. Vayalaatt in a case booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

It was on a complaint filed by a Kozhikode native that the police had booked the case against Roy.

The Special Court trying the case had released the accused on bail on March 21.

In its appeal, the State contended that the Special Court acted without considering the case details. The State also argued that the release of the accused would hinder the investigation in the case.