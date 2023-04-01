ADVERTISEMENT

Govindh K. Bharathan, senior advocate, passes away

April 01, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated April 02, 2023 02:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Govindh K. Bharathan

Govindh. K. Bharathan, a designated senior advocate of the High Court of Kerala, died here on Saturday evening. He was 84.

He was undergoing treatment at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences. His body will be kept at his house on Chittoor Road for people to pay homage on Sunday from 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cremation will be held at Shanthi Kavadam, Pachalam, at 3 p.m.

Adv. Bharathan had graduated in commerce and law from Madras University. He started practicing in the High Court in 1970. He was an expert in constitutional, civil, and service law and served as a senior Central government standing counsel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was the patron of Bharatiya Abhibhashaka Parishad. BJP State president K. Surendran condoled the death.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US