Govindh K. Bharathan, senior advocate, passes away

April 01, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated April 02, 2023 02:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Govindh K. Bharathan

Govindh. K. Bharathan, a designated senior advocate of the High Court of Kerala, died here on Saturday evening. He was 84.

He was undergoing treatment at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences. His body will be kept at his house on Chittoor Road for people to pay homage on Sunday from 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cremation will be held at Shanthi Kavadam, Pachalam, at 3 p.m.

Adv. Bharathan had graduated in commerce and law from Madras University. He started practicing in the High Court in 1970. He was an expert in constitutional, civil, and service law and served as a senior Central government standing counsel.

He was the patron of Bharatiya Abhibhashaka Parishad. BJP State president K. Surendran condoled the death.

