Governors acting like viceroys of Centre: Karat

‘They are interfering in governance of States’

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat delivering the inaugural address at a seminar on ‘Constitution, federalism, secularism: The future of Indian democracy’ organised as part of the State conference of the party in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat has said that Governors are behaving like viceroys of the Centre by interfering in areas of governance, where the elected government's jurisdiction is violated.

"Even the Kerala Governor is trying to do that. Much worse is being done in States such as West Bengal and Maharashtra. The centralisation of power by the Narendra Modi government in the political system is seen mostly through the role played by the Governors. All the non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments are being actively discriminated against," he said at a seminar on 'Constitution, federalism, secularism: The future of Indian democracy' held as part of the State conference of the CPI(M) at Marine Drive here on Wednesday.

Stating that the Modi government was hostile to the idea of federalism, Mr. Karat described the present regime as a 'Hindutva-corporate nexus' that believed in the concept of one nation, one language and one religion. "They do not recognise differences. The big corporates want a unified homogenous centralised market with no barriers of different States. Both these forces are today represented by the Modi government," he said.

Mr. Karat alleged that the highly authoritarian centralised regime was trampling under foot all the powers and rights of the States and centralising all powers in its hands. "You have seen it in every sphere. Take the financial sphere. The Modi government has deprived the States of their due share of resources. The terms of references of the Finance Commissions are made in a way that is against the States," he said.