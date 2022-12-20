Governor urged to direct Sanskrit varsity VC to halt Ph.D admission

December 20, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) has requested Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the Chancellor of State universities, to direct the Vice Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit to stop the Ph.D admission process for the current academic year, alleging nepotism and violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the other varsities were admitting candidates as per UGC guidelines, the rank list for admission to the Ph.D programme in Malayalam at Sanskrit University was done on the basis of interview and ignoring the performance of candidates in the written test, alleged SUCC chairman R.S. Sasikumar.

The committee alleged that a candidate who had won the eighth rank in the written exam was placed 17th in the list after the interview. The candidate who won the second rank in the written exam was placed 15th after the interview. The authorities also ignored the recommendation of the varsity academic council to admit candidates for Ph.D programmes on the basis of marks scored in the entrance exam alone, he said.