KOCHI

30 November 2021 22:53 IST

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will present the 2021 Chavara Samskriti Puraskaram to veteran critic and teacher M.K. Sanoo at a function at Town Hall on December 3.

The Puraskaram caries a purse of ₹77,777, a plaque and a citation. Mayor M. Anil Kumar will deliver the keynote address.

