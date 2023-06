June 29, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will be the chief guest at the three-day hybrid national Yoga conference to be held at Chinamaya International Foundation at Piravom from June 30. The theme of the event is ‘Yoga as an embodied culture of Bharata’. Experts in Yoga, music, dance, and martial arts will present papers on the occasion, according to a release issued here.