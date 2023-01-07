Governor to open meet on radiation technologies in Kochi

January 07, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The International Conference on Radiation Technologies-2023, with the theme ‘Challenges and opportunities for sustainable development’ will be held in Kochi from January 9 to 12.

The conference is being organised by the National Association for Application of Radioisotopes and Radiation in Industry (NAARRI) in association with the Department of Atomic Energy and International Atomic Energy Agency, Vienna.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will inaugurate the conference. K.N. Vyas, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy will preside. Ajith Kumar Mohanty, Director, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, and AEC member, will speak at the inaugural session, said a communication.

The conference will feature interactive sessions and workshops on the current advancements in technologies based on radiation and radioisotopes and their crucial role in meeting emerging necessities and supporting sustainable development, it added.

Over 50 international experts will attend the conference.