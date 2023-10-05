Governor to inaugurate 16th edition of cOcOn on Friday

October 05, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the 16th edition of cOcOn, the two-day international hacking and cybersecurity conference organised by the Kerala Police, at Hotel Grand Hyatt on Friday at 9.45 a.m.

The display of Jet suits, a pioneering innovation by the aeronautical innovation company, Gravity Industries, will be held at the ground of Hyatt immediately after the inaugural function. The display will be open to the public.

Reserve Bank of India Chief General Manager T.K. Rajan, National Cybersecurity Coordinator M.U. Nair, K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, ADGP Manoj Abraham will be present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 5,000 delegates, including cybersecurity experts, IT professionals, enforcement officials, and students will attend the conference.

The conference is being organised by the Kerala Police in association with Information Security Research Association (ISRA), The Society for the Policing of Cyberspace (POLCYB), a not-for-profit society based in British Columbia, Canada, UNICEF, ICMEC, WeProtect, and a host of other agencies.

Implications of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in policing in general and criminal investigation in specific is set to take centre stage in the latest edition of cOcOn.

The motto of this edition is ‘Connect | Collaborate | Contribute’, emphasising the importance of bringing all stakeholders together in the cybersecurity domain. This conference aims at providing a platform to discuss, showcase, educate, understand and spread awareness on the latest trends in information, cybercrimes, and hi-tech crimes. It will also facilitate discussions and sharing of new information and latest trends in cybercrimes across the world. It also aims at providing a common platform for security forces, government, industrial leaders, start-ups, students, and professionals to get hands-on exposure to the latest technological advancements in the field.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the valedictory function on Saturday at 4.30 p.m. Hibi Eden, MP, State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Mayor M. Anilkumar, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S. Somanath, and actor Mamta Mohandas will be present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.