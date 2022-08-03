Kochi

Governor to address Kufos students

K A Martin KOCHI August 03, 2022 22:17 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 22:17 IST

Governor and Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) Arif Mohammed Khan will address students at the eighth convocation of the university on Thursday.

The ceremony will be held on the main campus of the varsity at Pananghad from 10.50 a.m., said K. Riji John, Vice Chancellor. Kufos is the first fisheries university in the country, he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A total of 435 students, who have completed their graduate studies during 2020-21 and seven who have completed their doctoral studies, will be part of the convocation. Gold medals for students who have passed out with first ranks and endowments from the university will be presented by the Governor. Fisheries Minister V. Abadurahiman and Kufos Pro-Vice Chancellor will preside over the convocation programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
university
Read more...