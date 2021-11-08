Governor takes ride in metro

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan took a ride in Kochi Metro from the Cusat station to the Maharaja’s ground station, on Monday.

He was accompanied by Loknath Behera, MD of KMRL, and Aiswarya Dongre, DCP (Law and Order, Traffic) of Kochi. Speaking of the metro ride, Mr. Khan said he enjoyed the ride that passed through well-maintained stations. The metro system lessened the traffic load on the roads, with people being able to travel without any traffic bottlenecks.

He had a special word of praise for Kudumbashree personnel, who helped maintain the metro stations.

Mr. Behera said Kochi Metro felt privileged by the visit of the Governor. It was heartening that he took time to interact with the Kudumbashree employees at both the stations and motivated them to work more for the public,