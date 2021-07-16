Governor opens platinum jubilee fete of St. Albert’s College

KOCHI

16 July 2021 22:43 IST

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has urged the student community not to demand or accept dowry.

In his inaugural address at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the autonomous St. Albert’s College, Ernakulam, on Friday, Mr. Khan said that it was difficult to believe that harassment and deaths in the name of dowry were taking place in the State, which was recognised as a leader in the three sectors of education, health, and social welfare. Such incidents had shaken the people’s conscience, he said.

Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, said that the college should strive to attain the status of a premier autonomous institution in the country. The teachers, students and the management should together come up with a vision plan for the development of the institution for the next 25 years, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Antony Raju, Minister for Transport; and Hibi Eden, MP, were among those who spoke.