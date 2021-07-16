Kochi

Governor opens platinum jubilee fete of St. Albert’s College

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has urged the student community not to demand or accept dowry.

In his inaugural address at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the autonomous St. Albert’s College, Ernakulam, on Friday, Mr. Khan said that it was difficult to believe that harassment and deaths in the name of dowry were taking place in the State, which was recognised as a leader in the three sectors of education, health, and social welfare. Such incidents had shaken the people’s conscience, he said.

Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, said that the college should strive to attain the status of a premier autonomous institution in the country. The teachers, students and the management should together come up with a vision plan for the development of the institution for the next 25 years, he said.

Antony Raju, Minister for Transport; and Hibi Eden, MP, were among those who spoke.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2021 10:44:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/governor-opens-platinum-jubilee-fete-of-st-alberts-college/article35372929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY