Governor expresses grief over Cusat tragedy

November 26, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed grief over the tragedy at Cusat in which four students were killed and several more injured.

In his condolence message, Mr. Khan said, “Deeply shocked and grieved to know about the sad demise of four students at a stampede at Cochin University of Science & Technology. Heartfelt condolences to their families. Prayers for speedy recovery of injured: PRO, Kerala Raj Bhavan”

Satheesan visits MCH

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan who visited the Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, along with Hibi Eden, MP, condoled the deaths in the stampede and urged the authorities to provide all necessary medical care to the injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers at hospital

Reaching the MCH at midnight along with Higher Education Minister R. Bindu on Saturday, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve took stock of the tragedy at Cusat.

The Minister said the District Collector and police officials had been instructed to take all necessary steps in the wake of the stampede. Inquest of the bodies will be conducted on Saturday night, and post-mortem will be held on Sunday morning. “All the four who lost their lives have been identified, and proper treatment is ensured for those admitted to hospitals,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.