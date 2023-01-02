Governor can choose not to permit reinduction of Saji Cherian, legal advisor tells Khan

January 02, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan can take a stand not to permit the reinduction of former Minister Saji Cherian unless he is convinced that the court of law has totally exonerated the former Minister from the charges levelled against him, according to the legal advice given by S. Gopakumaran Nair, senior High Court lawyer and legal adviser to the Governor.

In his legal opinion, he said that the speech made by Mr. Cherian was not befitting for a Minister as he was under a constitutional oath of allegiance to the Constitution. But it was for him, his Chief Minister and his party to defend his reinduction politically.

As far as the Governor was concerned, he was also bound by a more onerous oath under Article 159 of the Constitution that he would preserve, protect and defend the Constitution to the best of his abilities.

Therefore, the Governor can take a stand if he so chooses so. Since he was bound by his constitutional oath, he can choose not to permit the reinduction of the former Minister unless he was convinced that the court of law had totally exonerated the former Minister from the charges levelled against him.

The Governor can seek the details instead of taking them as granted and obliging the Chief Minister for his cryptic request with short notice. Let people know that the Governor was taking care of the Constitution. There was also not that much urgency for the State, Mr. Nair advised the Governor.