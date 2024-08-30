Governments urged to wake up to reality of climate vagaries

The authorities have to wake up to the increasing threat of climate change experienced across the globe, according to S. Abhilash, Director of the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

Governments have to wake up to the reality of climate vagaries that are taking a toll on the ecosystem. Extreme incidents triggered by climate change remain an indicator of long-term risks, he said at a convention organised by the Fort Kochi Beach Samrakshana Samithi here on Friday.

Stating that extreme events, including cloud bursts, heat waves, and lightning, had triggered uncertainties in Kerala, Mr. Abhilash said climate change-induced vulnerabilities had resulted in disasters including landslides and floods, especially in the hilly regions of the State. The days of moderate rainfall had seen a decline, while heavy rainfall had witnessed a spike, he said

He pointed out that the increasing low pressure events had exposed the vulnerability of the State’s coastal areas. The rise in sea level as an after-effect of global warming and climate change also remained a threat.