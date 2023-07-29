ADVERTISEMENT

Government’s liquor policy unhealthy, says KCBC vigilance panel

July 29, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The government’s tendency to exploit a group of people who take to alcoholic drinks to increase State’s income is an unhealthy and dangerous trend, said the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council’s Jagratha Commission, a panel against use of alcoholic drinks.

It is ludicrous that on one hand the government pledges to reduce the use of alcohol and on the other it is making liquor more freely available, the panel said.

The government must be more creative in its interventions considering that there is marked increase in the use of alcohol in the State, said a statement issued by the panel here on Saturday. The government is expected to introduce policies that will reduce the use of intoxicating substances, said the statement.

