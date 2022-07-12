‘Government’s affidavit aimed at communal votes’

‘Clean chit’ to Cardinal in land deal case

The State government’s affidavit in the Supreme Court giving a clean chit to Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, in the controversial land deal case is an attempt to appease sentiments and aimed at cornering communal votes in central Kerala, Father Jose Vailikodath, a senior priest and leader of the Athiroopatha Samrakashana Samiti of the Syro-Malabar Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, has said.

He said that the affidavit was just a political ploy by a government that had found that there were false land documents involved in the deals involving the Cardinal. “There are no two opinions on the fact that the affidavit submitted by the government is false and without any value,” said Father Vailikodath here.

The panels that studied the land deals had expressed the view that both canon and civil laws had been violated in the deals, he said. The laws prescribe that the head of a diocese or archdiocese is responsible for any dealings during his time in authority. He should also consult the bodies authorised by the canon laws for any deals. The head of the archdiocese is also bound to abide by the canon law and the civil law when any deals, including land deals, are made, Father Vailikodath said.

Almaya Munnettam, a combine of lay people in the archdiocese, said the State government’s affidavit was an attempt for appeasement, and that such steps encouraged religious leaders to commit illegal acts. “If the government thinks that it can garner votes on the basis of this action, it should remember that times have changed,” said a statement from Binu John, convenor of Almaya Munnettam.