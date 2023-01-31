ADVERTISEMENT

Government will ensure equitable utilisation of natural resources in construction sector: Riyas

January 31, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that the government will ensure just and equitable utilisation of natural resources in the construction sector, made possible through precise planning. The Minister was inaugurating a convention of small quarry and crusher owners here on Tuesday.

The Public Works and Tourism departments have adopted a scientific method to their functioning. As part of this approach, a design policy is being adopted with the support of architects, designers, and officials. A workshop on the policy was also organised, the Minister was cited as saying in a press release issued by the Public Relations department.

The design workshop was organised to evolve a draft policy and to implement it in ways suited to different sectors. At the core of the policy is planned development. Walkways, roadsides, and important tourism centres will be designed and developed. The aim is to have a centralised design and to turn Kerala into a design hub, the Minister said, adding that those in the quarry and crusher segments too could have a role in the process.

“Kerala is densely populated. Natural resources around us cannot be ignored. With this in mind, the government has put forward an agenda for development along with sustainable environmental growth. The government has not adopted an extreme position with regard to development and environment. It is working to balance a development perspective with environment-friendly initiatives and interventions,” he said.

Mr. Riyas said quality was integral to the construction sector. The quality of inputs cannot be compromised. The problems facing quarry and crusher industries have been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, he added.

Small Quarry and Crusher Owners’ Association State president Sherif Puthenpura, general secretary M.K. Babu, district president V. Paulosekutty, and Jayan Cherthala were among those who were present at the inaugural function.

