Government to offer financial assistance to student start-ups, says Kerala Industries Minister

Student start-ups in engineering colleges will be extended financial assistance by the government, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve has said.

He was inaugurating the valedictory function of the three-day start-up bootcamp organised by APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in association with the Kochi Maker Village. The Minister lauded the university’s practice of extending financial aid directly to start-ups.

At a time when the academia-industry relations are gaining ground, such start-up camps hold much importance. “Apart from internships, the universities should put in a system of helping students who work alongside their academics to turn it into redeemable credit points,” Mr. Rajeeve said.

G. Venugopal, vice chairman of the university start-up cell, said enterprising students would be offered incubation facilities for their innovative ideas at the start-up cell.

Sixty-five students from 142 colleges under the university shortlisted from the idea pitching contest participated in the start-up bootcamp. The participants were extended mentoring, entrepreneurial training, networking sessions, group panel discussions, idea pitching, and interactions with experts.

Kerala Startup Mission chief executive officer Anoop Ambika and syndicate members Vinod Kumar Jacob, G. Sanjeev, and Ashik Ibrahimkutty were among those who were present.