Government will extend full support to translational research and start-ups, says Minister

February 22, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The government will extend maximum support for the promotion of translational technologies and start-up collaborations, according to P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries.

“Mechanisms should be in place within academic and research institutions to facilitate transnational interactions and multidisciplinary knowledge which will help improve the quality of research and research output,” he said on the occasion of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Synthite Industries as part of the setting up of the C.V Jacob Centre for Synthetic Biology and Biomanufacturing here on Tuesday.

The government will utilise special funds for capital investment in the special purpose vehicle jointly formed by universities and industry for translating technology, the Minister said.

Synthite has allocated ₹20 crore towards the centre of excellence in education, research, technology, and enterprise in metabolic engineering, synthetic biology and biomanufacturing. It is expected to expand the possibilities of next-generation sustainable manufacturing of food, agricultural products, chemicals, and materials with collaboration and resource-sharing partnerships between high-calibre scientists and professionals from Cusat, according to a release.

