Government restores permission for religious services in jails

April 06, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has restored permission to continue with religious services for those in prison.

The restoration of permission to continue with religious services for jail inmates follows discussions between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis, said a press release from Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) spokesperson Father Jacob G. Palakkapilli here.

In keeping with the restoration of permission, Maundy Thursday ceremonies are being conducted in jails under Jesus Fraternity, an initiative of the KCBC. The message regarding the ceremonies had been conveyed to the prison authorities, the release added.

There were reports that Jail Director General of Police (DGP) Balram Kumar Upadyay had issued an order against the entry of those associated with Jesus Fraternity and other organisations into jails to conduct Mass and other services. Following the reports, Cardinal Cleemis had discussions with the Chief Minister over phone on two occasions.

The cardinal expressed the view that denying spiritual services to those in jails was not just, and denying permission to voluntary workers engaged in ensuring the physical and spiritual well-being of jail inmates was unjustified.

