Government Pleader shifted

C.N. Prabhakaran, a senior government pleader in the Kerala High Court, was shifted from the Bench, which was considering the bail applications, to another Bench after a judge expressed his displeasure over some of the comments of the lawyer in the court room.

Offended by the statements made by the lawyer, the judge retired to his chamber, ending the proceedings. Later, the judge brought the issue to the notice of T.A. Shaji, the Director General of Prosecution.

The reported developments took place during the hearing of a case between the Bench and the prosecutor and the issue was later sorted out amicably. It was a comment that was made at the spur of the moment, about which the lawyer expressed his regret, said Mr. Shaji.

Heated exchanges may happen inside the court room. However, the issue was blown out of proportion, he said.