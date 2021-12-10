Kochi

Government Pleader shifted

C.N. Prabhakaran, a senior government pleader in the Kerala High Court, was shifted from the Bench, which was considering the bail applications, to another Bench after a judge expressed his displeasure over some of the comments of the lawyer in the court room.

Offended by the statements made by the lawyer, the judge retired to his chamber, ending the proceedings. Later, the judge brought the issue to the notice of T.A. Shaji, the Director General of Prosecution.

The reported developments took place during the hearing of a case between the Bench and the prosecutor and the issue was later sorted out amicably. It was a comment that was made at the spur of the moment, about which the lawyer expressed his regret, said Mr. Shaji.

Heated exchanges may happen inside the court room. However, the issue was blown out of proportion, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2021 10:58:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/government-pleader-shifted/article37928435.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY