Government plans to set up innovation hubs: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

The Hindu Bureau February 18, 2022 16:04 IST

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan listed out the plans of the State government for the sector in his policy address in the State Assembly

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Kerala government proposes to set up ten State and five district innovation hubs, a crowd-sourcing platform for innovation and a programme for training and positioning innovation fellows. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan listed out the plans of the State government for the sector in his policy address in the State Assembly on February 18. Also Read Virtual employment exchange on card for NRKs The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council will be responsible for setting up the ‘Innovation for Government’ (i4G) crowd-sourcing platform for start-ups in Emerging Technologies and for ‘One Department-One Idea 2021’, an exclusive platform for the employees of Government departments and agencies, the Governor said. “The government proposes to study the extent to which its efforts have succeeded in addressing the challenges faced by the expatriates who were unable to return to the State due to COVID-19.” “The third session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly was specially convened to pass Bills and 34 laws were enacted,” the Governor said.



