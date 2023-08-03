Government order for financial aid handed over to victim’s family

August 03, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The government order declaring an aid of ₹10 lakh was handed over to the family of the five-year-old migrant girl who was allegedly abused and murdered in Aluva on Thursday.

Ministers P. Rajeeve, M.B. Rajesh, and K. Radhakrishnan handed over the order to the parents at their home. The amount, to be credited in the District Collector’s account in two days, will be transferred to the joint account of the parents. Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday had decided to give financial assistance to the victim’s family.

Mr. Rajeeve said that the police investigation is progressing in a fool-proof manner to ensure maximum punishment to the accused. An action plan will be formed to avert such tragic incidents for which a high-level meeting involving the Chief Minister, ministers and various departments would be held. The government is determined to take strong precautions to avoid such incidents in the future, he said.

The Home department has already issued instructions to register migrant workers in the State accurately. This will be done in coordination with the police, Excise, local self-government, labour and women and child development departments. A district-level meeting of officials was held recently.

Mr. Rajeeve said that the possibility of setting up day cares centred around schools is being explored to avoid a situation of migrant children being left alone after school hours and on holidays when their parents are away working.

Anwar Sadat MLA, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) were among those present.

