Government offices in Ernakulam to be open on Sunday

Though working, the public will not be allowed entry

Government offices in Ernakulam will remain open on Sunday to settle over 16,000 files, District Collector Jafar Malik said here on Thursday. He was addressing a meeting of government employees and staff union leaders at the collectorate as part of a mission-mode programme to quickly settle the files.

Accordingly, offices at the collectorate will be open between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, said a communication from the Public Relations Department. Though working, there will be no entry for the public, the communication added. An online meeting of officers to settle the files will also be held on Sunday. Additional District Magistrate Shajahan S. was present at the meeting.