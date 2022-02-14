Government issues notification for Thammanam-Pullepady Road development

Road handed over to PWD to develop it into four-lane corridor

The State government has issued a notification handing over the Thammanam-Pullepady Road, previously owned by the Kochi Corporation, to the Public Works Department (PWD), to develop it into a four-lane road, Mayor M. Anilkumar has said.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has sanctioned ₹93.89 crore to acquire the requisite land to widen the road into a four-lane corridor. A meeting would be convened shortly in the backdrop of the development, to take the project ahead and to fix timelines for different components, said Mr. Anilkumar.

A Government Order (GO) on handing over the road to the PWD is expected on Wednesday. Eighty-four landowners had surrendered 163 are of land in Ernakulam, Elamkulam and Poonithura villages free of cost to the Corporation over the past three decades. This is besides the 54 ares that the civic body acquired from 45 landowners.

The government notification will help the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), which has been vested with executing the road widening and development work, take the project ahead using KIIFB funds. “The KIIFB meeting scheduled for Tuesday has included land acquisition for the road on its agenda, heeding to my request. Officials of the district administration, Sub Collector Vishnu Raj, the KRFB, and the Kochi Corporation and its land acquisition wing did commendable work to set the road development work in motion. People’s representatives too played their part,” said the Mayor.

Once developed, the 3-km road will considerably augment the much-needed east-west connectivity in Kochi.