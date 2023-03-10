Government clueless about resolving Brahmapuram crisis, says Satheesan

March 10, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Friday blamed the government for its continuing failure to resolve the crisis at the Brahmapuram dumping yard while terming the outcome of the Minister-level discussions on the issue here as “disappointing”.

Except for stating that source-level processing of waste would be given focus instead of a centralised system, the meeting convened by Ministers P. Rajeeve and M.B. Rajesh failed to come up with a proper solution to the crisis. The government lacked any idea about when the fire could be stopped as the crisis entered the ninth day, he said.

Suggesting that the government explore alternative ways to quell the fire, Mr. Satheesan reiterated his allegation that the plastic waste at the site was set on fire deliberately. “Now, the government says that the District Police Chief (Kochi City) will submit a report. It is clear that the government wants to safeguard those behind the act,” he alleged.

On allegations by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, that a person named Vijesh Pillai had tried to influence her on behalf of CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, the Opposition Leader recalled that a similar person named Shaj Kiran had tried to influence her earlier. But then the Vigilance Director was shifted after evidence emerged that he had contacted the person. Despite several allegations by Swapna, the Chief Minister had not yet initiated legal measures against her fearing that she might come up with further revelations, he said.