Government agencies scramble to get holdings excluded from Eco Sensitive Zone

Centre’s draft notification bans commercial construction in ESZ of Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary

Fearing that the Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) notification of the Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary will hit development and construction activities, a host of government institutions that own holdings around the sanctuary have sought to exempt their plots from the ambit of the notification.

Those who have approached the Forest department to exclude holdings from the purview of the ESZ include Bharat Petroleum Company Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Company Limited, Kerala State Electricity Board, and the Kerala State Housing Board. The Greater Cochin Development Authority, Cochin Port Trust, Hindustan Unilever Limited, and the Pandit Karuppan Memorial Trust too own holdings near the sanctuary.

The draft notification has placed a ban on commercial construction of any kind within one-kilometre radius of the boundary of the protected area or up to the extent of the ESZ, whichever is nearer. Only those constructions that are required to meet residential needs will be permitted in the zone.

Construction activities pertaining to small-scale industries, which do not cause pollution, will be regulated and kept at the minimum, with prior permission from competent authorities. No felling of trees in forest, government, revenue or private land that falls within the ambit of the ESZ will be permitted without prior permission from a competent authority under the State government. Felling of trees shall also be regulated in accordance with the Central or State Act concerned and the rules made thereunder, according to the notification.

The draft notification marking the extent and boundary of the ESZ was published by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on September 7, 2020. It was by invoking powers conferred by the Environment (Protection) Act 1986 and the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, that the zone was notified.

According to the draft notification, the ESZ shall be to an extent of zero to one kilometre around the boundary of the sanctuary. The ESZ will be 0.53 square kilometres, which will include the land “belonging to Southern Railway, BPCL, HUL, GCDA, HPCL, Port Trust, KSEB sub-station, Pundit Karuppan Smarakam, LMCC Convent, and other private lands,” said the notification.

While an area of a kilometre towards the northern direction from the boundary of the sanctuary will come under the zone, it will be 130 metres in the south and 160 metres in the east. There will be no ESZ in the western and south-western sides of the sanctuary, as the “very old buildings of Kerala High Court and Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute” are located there, according to the notification.

Representations from the agencies were forwarded to the Chief Wildlife Warden, Kerala. A final call on exclusion has to be taken by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Forest officials said.