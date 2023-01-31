Goshree islanders, bus operators for city entry of private buses

January 31, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

Arguably the first-of-its-kind since the Goshree bridges turned operational, a meeting to discuss and mobilise stakeholders’ views about the city entry of private buses from Goshree islands was held here on Tuesday.

Vypeen MLA K.N. Unnikrishnan presided over the meeting. It also discussed the formalities to be complied with in connection with the entry of private buses.

Organisations of bus operators backed the proposed move to allow the city entry of private buses. The meeting was held at the auditorium of Ochanthuruth Service Cooperative Bank. Regional representatives of various organisations of bus operators aired their unflinching support for the move. They said that while the long-standing dream of the islanders should be fulfilled, their concerns should also be addressed.

Joint Transport Commissioner K. Manoj Kumar led the meeting held on the special direction of the State government.

The meeting witnessed overwhelming support in favour of the 18-year-old demand of Vypeen residents and called for removing all legal obstacles. It was observed that the city entry of private buses would resolve the traffic mayhem at High Court Junction to a great extent. Besides, it will bring down the transportation expenses of common commuters.

Mr. Manoj Kumar said the report collating the views aired at the meeting would be submitted to Transport Minister Antony Raju before February 7. The meeting followed a preparatory meet chaired by Mr. Raju in the first week of January.

The KSRTC had introduced four services connecting Goshree islands and beyond with various destinations in the city on January 30.

Ernakulam MLA T.J. Vinod, district panchayat member M.B. Shiny, local body chiefs, political party representatives, residents association representatives, community leaders, representatives of cultural organisations, and Motor Vehicle department officials attended the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT