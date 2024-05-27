Goons enjoying political backing in Kerala, alleges Ernakulam DCC chief

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas has alleged that goons are being facilitated by the police in the State as they enjoyed political backing.

“Goons are being groomed and protected by a major political party leading the State government. The party is also responsible for arranging hideouts for goons who are being politically used. This emboldened the police to openly participate in parties hosted by goons,” Mr. Shiyas said.

Ruling party leaders making recommendations to the police for goons are equally responsible. The Home department is a complete failure. While the police treat Opposition party leaders and workers agitating for issues facing the public as goons, the actual goons are being extended all protection.

Police officers are functioning in fear of goons with political backing. The CPI(M) is responsible for bringing things to such a pass where police salute the goons.

Mr. Shiyas demanded the dismissal of the DySP who allegedly attended a party hosted by a goon in Angamaly. He demanded that stringent action be taken against officers protecting goons failing which he threatened to make public the list of such officers.

