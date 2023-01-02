Good turnout of tourists leave homestay and hotel operators in Kochi elated

January 02, 2023 04:23 am | Updated 04:23 am IST - KOCHI

Homestay operators, hotels and other tourism stakeholders in Ernakulam district are exalted with room-occupancy figures returning to near 2019 levels and most tourist locales teeming with visitors, thanks to the peak tourist season and the fifth edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale (KMB).

Even as a bulk of the visitors are domestic tourists, the stakeholders are hopeful about foreign tourists arriving in substantial numbers in January and February.

Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala HATS) director M.P. Sivadattan was thrilled at almost all homestays in Fort Kochi, Kumbalanghi and elsewhere in West Kochi and in Alappuzha (which has maximum number of classified homestays in the State) having full occupancy in December. “Occupancy levels in January and February have to be seen. Artists participating in the Biennale and visitors to the art event are among those opting to reside in homestays in good numbers. The event has come to be a boon to homestay owners, most of whom had to put up with next to nil occupancy in the past two seasons.”

A senior manager of a popular luxury hotel in the city said all the 200-odd rooms were sold out in December and booked for January. “People who were largely confined to their houses during the last two tourist seasons are yearning for an experience, be it from the hotel stay or the regional delicacies that are served in hotels,” he said.

A discernible change in travel pattern post the pandemic was that there were more number of couples from Europe and other destinations visiting Kochi, in contrast with the arrival of groups till 2019, said Jessy, an Italian-speaking guide. “Most of them are coming from Germany, France, Italy and the U.K. They prefer to come soon after celebrating Christmas at their home. Russians too are coming in large numbers. The almost doubling of the airfare from most countries in Europe is still pulling back many from travelling to India.”