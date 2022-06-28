Good times for small, innovative businesses

They include export of Ayurvedic equipment, renting out plants

Small business enterprises are flourishing in the State with innovative ideas that include export of Ayurvedic equipment and renting out potted plants. Making traditional Ayurvedic equipment for sale within the country and export and renting out plants to institutions have met with success, providing income for small entrepreneurs during the pandemic.

Chinchu Krishnaraj, an entrepreneur from Arayankavu, near Ernakulam, has been engaged in exporting Ayurvedic equipment with a view to promoting a healthy lifestyle by providing quality Panchakarma equipment. She said that these equipment are made with utmost care, with an eye on the Ayurvedic traditions.

The Ayurvedic equipment being exported to countries in Europe and the Gulf included the traditional ‘enna thoni’ that is manufactured from a single piece of Vaga wood, ‘shirodhara’ tables, steam chambers, massage tables, nassya chair and syringes for enema.

Ms. Krishnaraj said she used to work in an export-oriented company in the past and she was looking for options in the business. The manufacturing of the Ayurvedic equipment began in 2015 and it has turned out to be a success. She said a lot of coordination among wood suppliers had been created to ensure quality raw materials for the Ayurvedic equipment.

Georgin Joseph, who began a small business in renting out plants to institutions in 2019, said there was good response to his services. Most of these internal plants make offices more attractive and companies do not have the burden of manging their maintenance. New plants are provided every month to give them a variety of choices.

Mr. Joseph, who hails from Thiruvankulam, near Ernakulam, has businesses with about 40 institutions, including those in the Infopark. He said that he employed six people to maintain the plants in these institutions and the customers were happy with the services. He is now planning to scale up the operations. “We believe in creating energetic and happy minds by providing beautiful and positive environments at workspaces,” he said.