Good show by schools in CBSE exams

Kochi

13 July 2020 20:11 IST

Five institutions secure 100% pass

St. Paul’s International School, Kalamassery, bagged 100% pass in the CBSE exams, the results of which were announced on Monday. Twenty-nine of the 49 students, who appeared for the examinations, secured over 90% marks. Nineteen students passed with distinction.

The Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor, showed good results. Of the 107 students who appeared for the exams, 106 passed. The pass percentage is 99.1.

SSRVM, Ernakulam, saw a total of 25 students appearing for the examinations and 15 passed with distinction and 10 passed with first class.

Campion School, Edappally, had 72 students appear for the examinations, all of whom passed with first class.

Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, has also secured good results with 100% pass. A total of 108 students secured distinction and 17 students secured first class.

Rajagiri Public school, Kalamassery, also saw good results. All of the 193 students who appeared for the examinations passed and 51 secured A1 in all subjects.

Greets Public School showed good results. All of the 91 students, who appeared for examinations, passed. Seventy-seven of them passed with distinction and 14 passed with first class.

Of the 100 students of Georgian Public School, Maradu, 11 passed with full A1. Forty-three of them secured above 90% marks and 97 of the students passed with distinction.

Nalanda Public School, Thammanam, saw good results with 29 distinctions and 14 first classes out of the 43 students who appeared for the exams.

TocH Public School students secured good results. Of the 131 students, who appeared for the examinations, 16 secured A1 in all subjects.

SBOA School secured 100% pass in the exams. Of the 100 students who appeared for the examinations, 79 passed with distinction.

Assisi Vidyaniketan Public Schoo, Kakkanad, showed good results. Of the 160 students, who appeared for the examinations, 147 passed with distinction and 13 secured first class.

Nava Nirman school students also performed well in the exams. Of the 34 students who appeared for the examinations, 27 passed out with distinction.

Cochin Public School has obtained 100% pass in the exams. Of the 37 students who appeared for the exams, 24 secured distinction and 13 students secured first class.

Out of the 132 students who took the exams at the Vidyodaya School, all passed and 128 secured distinctions and four secured first class.

Of the 120 students who appeared for the examinations at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thripunithura, all passed.

Sree Narayana Public School, Poothotta, secured 100% pass in the examinations.