Good show by Ernakulam schools in CBSE Class X exams

Majority of institutions secure 100% pass

Schools in Ernakulam recorded an impressive performance in the Class X results published by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday.

Majority of the schools secured 100% pass. The board had opted for an alternative assessment pattern after the offline exams were cancelled this time in view of the pandemic situation.

Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, won 156 distinctions. Thirty-seven students bagged A1 in all subjects. Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad, won 164 distinctions. Thirty-three students received A1 in all subjects. Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor, bagged 100 distinctions. Eleven students won A1 in all subjects.

Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal, bagged 144 distinctions. Twenty-seven students won A1 in all subjects. Gregorian Public School, Maradu, won 111 distinctions. Eleven students bagged A1 in all subjects.

The number of distinctions, and students who won A1 in all subjects in schools under Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kochi Kendra, are the following: Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara (182, 39); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar (146, 32); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor (135, 24); Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad (147, 23); Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya, Thrikkakara (76, 29); Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvankulam (99, 20); and Bhavan’s Newsprint Vidyalaya, Velloor (90, 12).

Toc H Public School, Vyttila, won 136 distinctions. Twenty-four students bagged A1 in all subjects. Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kakkanad, won 168 distinctions. Thirty-six students bagged A1 in all subjects. Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, bagged 145 distinctions. Thirty-two students won A1 in all subjects.

Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thripunithura, won 140 distinctions. Thirty-two students bagged A1 in all subjects. Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kannamaly, won 89 distinctions. Thirteen students bagged A1 in all subjects. Delta Study, Fort Kochi, won 49 distinctions. Seven students bagged A1 in all subjects. Greets Public School, Kaloor, bagged 57 distinctions. Sixteen students secured A1 in all subjects.

St. Paul’s International School, Kalamassery, won 49 distinctions. Six students won A1 in all subjects. SBOA Public School, South Chittoor, won 95 distinctions. Five students received A1 in all subjects. Sree Narayana Public School, Poothotta, bagged 66 distinctions. Six students won A1 in all subjects. Cochin Public School, Thrikkakara, won 20 distinctions. Two students won A1 in all subjects.

Seventy per cent of the students in Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Kochi, won distinctions. Seven students bagged A1 in all subjects. NSS Higher Secondary School, Thripunithura, won 59 distinctions. Seven students won A1 in all subjects. Seventeen students of Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor, won A1 in all subjects. Seventy-five per cent of students in Nava Nirman School, Vazhakkala, won distinctions.

Nalanda Public School, Thammanam, won 43 distinctions. Seven students bagged A1 in all subjects. Cochin Refineries School, Thiruvaniyoor, won 77 distinctions. Eleven students secured A1 in all subjects.

A total of 80 students of Mar Thoma Public School secured distinction while five got A1 in all subjects.

Choice School, Thripunithura, won 177 distinctions. Eighteen students secured A1 in all subjects.