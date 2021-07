Good show by Ernakulam in CBSE Class XII exams

Students of schools in Ernakulam put up an impressive performance in the Class XII examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the results of which were declared on Friday.

The following are the numbers of students who passed with distinction from schools:

Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara (206 passed with distinction); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar (149); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor (148); Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya (129); Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya (88); Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyasram (129); Bhavan’s Newsprint Vidyalaya (89); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala (147); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thripunithura (118); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kannamaly (52); Rajagiri Public School (210); Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School (266).

Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School (149); Gregorian Public School (99); Toc H Public School (167); Global Public School (98); Nalanda Public School (25); Nava Nirman Public School (33); The Choice School (193); Greets Public School (84); NSS Higher Secondary School, Thripunithura (53); Sree Narayana Public School (61); SBOA Public Senior Secondary School (76); Cochin Refineries School (103); Mar Thoma Public School (86); Cochin Public School (29); Vidyodaya School (127) and The Delta Study (50).