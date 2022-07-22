Good show by CBSE schools in Ernakulam

Most schools in Kochi register 100% pass in Class 12 and 10 exams

Students of Greets Public School in Kochi celebrate after the declaration of CBSE Class 10 results on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Most schools in Kochi register 100% pass in Class 12 and 10 exams

A majority of schools fared well in Class 12 and Class 10 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the results of which were declared on Friday.

Various schools in Kochi registered 100% pass in both Class 12 and Class 10 exams.

The schools and the number of students who won A1 in all subjects in Class 12 are: Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara (23); Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad (19); Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya, Thrikkakara (10); Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvankulam (16); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar (15); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor (18); Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery (51); Christu Jayanthi Public School, Kakkanad (33); Toc H Public School, Vyttila (23); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thripunitura (20); Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kakkanad (12); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala (13); Cochin Refineries School, Thiruvaniyoor (10); Global Public School, Thiruvaniyoor (9); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kannamaly (5); SBOA Public School, South Chittoor (5); Campion School, Edappally (4); Nava Nirman Public School, Vazhakkala (3); Nalanda Public School, Thammanam (3); NSS Higher Secondary School, Thripunitura (3); Cochin Public School (2); and Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor (8).

The schools and the number of students who won A1 in all subjects in Class 10 are Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Elamakkara (29); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Girinagar (24); Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor (26); Bhavan’s Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad (18); Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya, Thrikkakara (6); Bhavan’s Munshi Vidyashram, Thiruvankulam (12); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thripunitura (33); Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Kakkanad (27); Toc H Public School, Vyttila (16).

The other schools are Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor (17); Naipunnya Public School, Thrikkakara (16); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala (14); Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kannamaly (13); Cochin Refineries School, Thiruvaniyoor (13); Gregorian Public School, Maradu (9); Campion School, Edappally (6); Sree Narayana Public School, Poothotta (5); Nava Nirman Public School, Vazhakkala (4); SBOA Public School, South Chittoor (2); and Nalanda Public School, Thammanam (2).

Thirty-one students of Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, won above 95% in aggregate, according to communications issued by school authorities.