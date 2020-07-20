Good Samaritan saves life, averts accidents

Timely intervention by a Good Samaritan saved the lives of a sole car passenger who fell unconscious while behind the wheel and other motorists who risked ramming the immobile car, on the NH stretch near the Companypady metro station on Saturday night.

On seeing the car, without hazard lights turned on, parked in the middle of the highway, Mohammed Shiyas, a motorist who passed by, returned and knocked on the glass. The person behind the wheel was resting on the steering in an unconscious state. Mr. Shiyas began diverting vehicles to prevent them hitting the car.

Soon, E.N. Suresh, ASP, Ernakulam Rural, who was passing by, stopped his vehicle and enquired about the incident. After taking steps to prevent crowding at the spot, he informed the Aluva police station. A team led by Inspector N. Suresh Kumar arrived at the scene soon. The officer suffered a deep injury on his hand as he broke open the rear glass of the car. Unmindful of this, he and other personnel rushed the unconscious occupant to the hospital.

It turned out that his blood pressure had fallen alarmingly.