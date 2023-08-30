Good response to Scale Up Mission for 1,000 MSMEs 

August 30, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Industries department has evoked enthusiastic response to the Scale Up Mission 1,000 for micro, small and medium enterprises to convert at least 1,000 MSMEs into enterprises with ₹100-crore turnover over a period of three years.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said on Wednesday that 200 applications have been received and are being processed under the Scale Up Mission programme.

The MSMEs for Scale Up Mission assistance are being selected through a transparent process and pre-qualifications for MSMEs to be selected include registration in the State under UDYAM, being in operation for at least three years as of March 31, 2023, and being engaged in manufacturing or service sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that the selected units will be provided with incentives to encourage growth such as capital investment subsidy up to a maximum ₹2 crore; subvention for working capital loans up to 50% of the interest rate (limited to ₹1 crore) and financial assistance for preparation of DPR for scale up. Besides, these selected units will be provided assistance in marketing and exports.

In the meanwhile, the Industries department has also launched an MSME Helpdesk to provide professional guidance to new enterprises. The initiative is a joint effort by the Department of Industries and Commerce and Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Kerala chapter.

The department of chartered accountants’ association have signed an agreement to formalise the arrangement that will provide an ecosystem for healthy growth of new enterprises. The tie-up will provide expertise to enterprises in the fields of finance, tax, and audit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.